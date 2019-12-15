Raber, Laura ALBANY Laura Raber (nee Milano), 66 of Cohoes, passed away December 12, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Laura was born on April 21, 1951, in Albany, the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Bensinger Milano. She graduated from Mercy High School, class of 1971, and went on to work at First Albany Corporation as an administrative assistant. Laura enjoyed horseback riding and skiing in her younger days. She also attended Marion Lodge Camp during her teenage summers and took part in Marion Lodge's horseback riding program. Laura's love of animals was amazing. Laura especially liked dogs of the terrier breed, from which she owned many dogs. She also relished her trips to Disney World, where she stayed at the Animal Kingdom resort. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Peter Milano. Laura is survived by her sister, Carol (Gary) Smith-Barrell; and her nephews and niece, Jared Milano, Andrew (Jill) Smith, Helen (Pete) Annely and Gary (Emma) Barrell Jr. Laura will also be missed by her two cherished great nieces, Rosalyn Annely and Grace Smith and is survived by many cousins too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be private to the family. For those who wish to remember Laura with a special gift, please make them to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League, PO Box 11190, Albany, NY 12211. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com ,
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019