Peak, Laura Scheck BRUNSWICK Laura Scheck Peak, 93, died on May 2, 2020. Laura was born in Queens, New York City to Harry and Lillian (O'Donnell) Scheck. When Laura was five months old, her parents moved to Troy, her father's original home. She attended Troy schools. Laura became the loving wife of William Peak of Brunswick when they married in Memphis, Tenn. Laura served as the first woman deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Lansingburgh and also taught Sunday school. Laura is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, William; their children, Lynda (Johnny) Minozzi of Clover, S.C., Bette (Jerry) Daloia of Webster, N.Y., Stanley "Skip" Peak (Cheri) of Beaver Falls, Pa., Robert (Brenda) Peak of Binghamton, N.Y. and Janice Peak of Latham; grandchildren, Eric Natel, Vincent (Courtney) Daloia, Dominick (Robin) Daloia, Michael (Kristina) Daloia, Kevin (Paige) Peak, Christina (Daniel) Heilman, Andrew (Brianna) Peak, Allison (Michael) Moon, and Benjamin (Tenley) Peak; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, George (Grace) Scheck of Rhode Island; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Peak. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Interment will occur in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 with Rensselaer Co. Hospice in the memo line. William requests that if you knew Laura to please send a note sharing your memories of her to the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180.









