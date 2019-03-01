Scott, Laurel Bayly BURDEN LAKE Laurel Bayly Scott, 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the wife of the late Donald L. Scott; and the daughter of the late George F. and Agnes T. (Clickner) Bayly of Poestenkill. Laurel grew up in Poestenkill where she attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Troy High School in 1945. She was the assistant post mistress for the Poestenkill Post Office for many years. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Samaritan Hospital as secretary to the chief dietitian. Laurel lived in the Troy area her whole life. She most recently resided on Burden Lake. She is survived by her daughters, Donna S. (Brian) Young and Lynn S. (Philip) Woodrow, and her son, David B. (Vicki) Scott; her grandchildren, Kristen Y. McIsaac, Ian S. Young and Philip T. Woodrow Jr.; her great-grandsons, Zachary C. Shafer and Philip T. Woodrow III; her sister, Norma B. Dixon and her sisters-in-law, Alice and Hermalinda Bayly. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Laurel was predeceased by her brothers, George H. (Etta Mae), Thomas L. and Henry A. Bayly; her sister, Agnes B. Salerno; and her nephews, John C. Dixon, G. Terrance Bayly and John B. Salerno. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at DeGraaf- Bryce Funeral Home, 4392 Route 150 (West Sand Lake Road), West Sand Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Henry's Church, Averill Park on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Wynantskill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Troy Corps, 410 River St., Troy, NY, 12180 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave condolences and for directions visit the condolence page at www.brycefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary