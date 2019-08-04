Gross, Laurence L. ALBANY Laurence L. Gross, "Larry," died on August 1, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Larry was born in Hartford, Conn. on February 25, 1929, to Frances Harris and James Edward Gross. He was a florist at Whiting Greenhouse in West Hartford. He was a senior dental specialist in the Air National Guard. He earned his B.A. at the University of Connecticut in 1955, and worked as a bacteriologist at Wadsworth Lab. He also worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Health. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Gross; and sons, James (Susan) Gross of Loudonville and Peter (Shelly) Gross of Nashville, Tenn. He was the grandfather of Jack, Mary, Clara June, and Wade. He also leaves his sister Barbara Friedman of Queens. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he was also predeceased by his sisters, June Rose and Elinore Hurwitz; as well as his grandson, Daniel Gross. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Larry in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave an online condolence message for the family please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019