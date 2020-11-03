Pickett, Laurette Suls MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. Laurette Suls Pickett, of Merritt Island, Fla., passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 96. Born in Brussels, Belgium on October 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Josepha Suls. She lived in Belgium until 1946 when she met and married the love of her life, Maurice E. Pickett, an American soldier stationed in Brussels. She moved to the U.S. with her husband and lived in Watervliet for over 30 years where they raised their five children. In 1988, Laurette and Maurice became snowbirds, spending six months in Merritt Island and six months in New York. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Maurice E. Pickett; her two sisters, Madeleine Vanderoost and Nellie Spiertz of Belgium; and her sons, Allan E. Pickett and Brian Pickett. Laurette's family was the joy of her life and in her later years, she lived for the weekly "Girls Luncheon" with her daughters. She is survived by her three daughters: Ann Placher, Michelle (James) Hartman, and Kathleen Pickett (Mark Link), all of Merritt Island; her daughter-in-law, Terry Packard of Clifton Park; six grandchildren: Erin Connors, Danielle (Joe) McCaffrey, Tammi Smith, Laurie (Eric) Willson, Merritt McCasland, Allan E. (Tammy) Pickett Jr.; and a step-granddaughter, Cindy (Robert) Beaulac; seven great-grandchildren: Rowan Connors, Kendra Almeida, Luke Willson, Zoe Willson, Max Willson, Emma Pickett and Brandon Beaulac; two great-great-grandchildren: Paige and Jameson; and several beloved nieces and nephews in Belgium. The family would like to thank the staff of Health First Hospice in Melbourne, Florida for the excellent care, love and support they provided for our mother and our family over the past year. At her request, there will be no services. A Mass will be offered up for her at a later date.





