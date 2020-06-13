Velazquez, Lauriana TROY Lauriana Velazquez, 87 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Lauriana was born in Lajas, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Ramon and Leonor Quinonez Perez; and loving and devoted wife of the late Marcos A. Velazquez who passed away in 2005. She and her husband moved to New York in 1958. They were communicants of the former St. Peter's Catholic Church in Troy. Lauriana worked at the former Cluett Peabody Shirt Company of Troy and Barclay's Company of Cohoes. Lauriana enjoyed going to Bingo, gardening and visiting her home island of Puerto Rico, but mostly the passion in her life was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Daniel, Maria (Bill), Marta (Dennis), Antonio (Jeanne), Julia (Luis) Marcos, Josephine (Rafael) and Luz (Roger); and was predeceased by her children, Brunilda and Miriam. She was also predeceased by two of her grandchildren, Brian and Alyssa. She is survived by 23 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. The service for Lauriana will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy, with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.