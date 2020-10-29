Lippitt, Laurianne WATERVLIET Laurianne Lippitt, 92 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Hanover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Philippe and Yvonne (Cote) Monfette. She moved to the area in 1948 and worked as a seamstress in Ravena and later at the Northeast Association of the Blind. Laurianne enjoyed reading and taking walks in her neighborhood. She adored her family and their time together. She is survived by her children, Keith Lippitt, Kevin (Priscilla Burnah) Lippitt, Gary (Annamarie) Lippitt, Gail (the late Joseph) Arrington, Denise Suriano and Lynn (Gary) Kuehn; her brother, Harvey (the late Evelyn) Monfette; sister, Marcelline (the late Larry) DeCato; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as a host of extended family. She was also predeased by her sisters, Fleurette Day and Giselle Guinan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Masks are required. To express condolences or share a memory, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
