Laurianne Lippitt
Lippitt, Laurianne WATERVLIET Laurianne Lippitt, 92 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Hanover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Philippe and Yvonne (Cote) Monfette. She moved to the area in 1948 and worked as a seamstress in Ravena and later at the Northeast Association of the Blind. Laurianne enjoyed reading and taking walks in her neighborhood. She adored her family and their time together. She is survived by her children, Keith Lippitt, Kevin (Priscilla Burnah) Lippitt, Gary (Annamarie) Lippitt, Gail (the late Joseph) Arrington, Denise Suriano and Lynn (Gary) Kuehn; her brother, Harvey (the late Evelyn) Monfette; sister, Marcelline (the late Larry) DeCato; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as a host of extended family. She was also predeased by her sisters, Fleurette Day and Giselle Guinan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Masks are required. To express condolences or share a memory, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
October 28, 2020
My mother and I extend our deepest condolences to your family. Anne and Mom were friends from working at the dress factory, and she had reached out to Mom several times in recent years. Unfortunately, Mom in the nursing home, was not able to communicate with her, but I spoke with her several times. She was a lovely woman. So very sorry for your loss.

Mary Carnibucci Lewandowski
Friend
