Chavasse, Laurie Ann CLIFTON PARK Laurie Ann Chavasse, age 58, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1961, to Margeret Coleman and John "Jack" Thompson. Laurie earned her bachelor's in science at the university of Fairbanks Alaska while working full-time as a nurse's assistant while raising two children, Aidan and Jessica alone. She moved from Alaska to New York after earning a fellowship at R.P.I. She became a registered nurse, and moved up to a good position in medical billing. She was raised in Bakersfield, Calif. with her brothers and sisters Robert, Tammy and Barbara. She was also very close with her brother Michael and sisters, Nancy and Robin; her nieces and nephews, Michelle and David. She was an active member in Latham Bible Baptist, and had been a member of Fairbanks Lutheran, where she was friends with Linda and Tom Fiechetl. She is survived by her two children, her mother, and siblings. Laurie requested cremation and funeral services will be held in the Latham Bible Baptist Church, 495 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham on Saturday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. Flowers and memorial cards may be sent to the church. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019

