Mirabile-Lester, Laurie Ann COLONIE Laurie Ann Mirabile-Lester passed away suddenly on the morning of September 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, peacefully surrounded by many loved ones. She was born on August 11, 1961, loving daughter of the late John A. and Rose M. (Libertucci) Mirabile. Laurie was born in Albany and lived in Colonie for all her life. She had a firecracker personality and could brighten up any room she walked in; her Raider spirit always shined through. Laurie was a woman of Catholic faith who greatly valued her beliefs. She was a hardworking, dedicated employee of Hannaford for more than 30 years. Laurie genuinely enjoyed her time working there and loved her Hannaford family dearly. When Laurie was not working, you would find her cleaning, decorating, or shopping. She was a dancing queen that had a zest for gymnastics, Dunkin' Donuts, long acrylic nails, and being in the sun, but most of all, she loved spending time with and focusing on her family and friends. Laurie touched the lives of many people and will always be known as a caring mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend that had a heart of gold. Laurie was predeceased by her loving parents; her sister Mary Ann Mirabile; her uncle Charles Mirabile; her nephew Justin Mirabile; and her aunt Carmella "Millie" Breen. Laurie is survived by her husband, John C. Lester Jr; daughter, Brianna R. Lester; her siblings, Donna (Richard) Ehmke, Tina Buck, and John (Arlene) Mirabile; and many close nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Peter's Hospital who treated Laurie with the utmost of care and made her as comfortable as possible in her final moments. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany. A service will follow at 8 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ravena. In lieu of flowers, we are raising funds for a memorial donation that will be made out to a cancer charity of the family's choice. You may donate here https://bit.ly/2Geze5O
