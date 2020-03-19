Daves, Laurie Jane DELMAR Laurie Jane Daves passed away on March 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on November 26, 1972, she was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Daves of Ocala, Fla. and mother, Nancy Daves of Delmar. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Daves (Susan) of Delmar; nephews, Tyler, Benjamin and Luke Daves; niece Kristen Melendez; and a longtime partner of mom, Joseph Steffens. Laurie graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1990. She enjoyed traveling, music, reading and spending time with her family. Services will be private. Donations may be made in her name to the Bethlehem Community Fund, P.O. Box 341, Delmar, NY, 12054.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020