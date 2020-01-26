Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Lawrence A. "Larry" Compositor


1935 - 2020
Lawrence A. "Larry" Compositor Obituary
Compositor, Lawrence BALLSTON LAKE Lawrence "Larry" A. Compositor, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace with his loving family with him. He was born in Schenectady on May 8, 1935, and was the son of the late Louis and Angeline Compositor. Larry was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served honorably from 1953 - 1957. He retired after 30 years of dedicated service with UPS in Latham, Syracuse and lastly working from the Binghamton center. Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. But he found his greatest joy spending time with his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy E. Compositor who died on January 3, 2012. He was the devoted father of Eric Compositor of Olathe, Colo., Leah Compositor of Watertown, N.Y., Mark (Amy) Compositor of Clifton Park and Jason (Lisa) Compositor of Saratoga Springs; brother of Richard (the late Patricia) Compositor of Rotterdam, and the late Louis Jr. and Julian Compositor; cherished grandfather of Christian, Ronald, April, Rebecca, Kelsey and Nicholas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service. Spring interment will be in Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to gatewayhouseofpeace.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020
