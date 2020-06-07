Hill, Lawrence "Larry" A. TROY Lawrence "Larry" A. Hill, 73, of Troy, passed away June 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born in Quantico, Va., he was the son of the late Ruby and Andrew Hill and the oldest sibling of five. Larry graduated from Troy High School in 1965 then served in the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment operator in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he joined Carpenter's Union in Albany. He was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal as a master-tradesman mechanic for 29 years, retiring in 1999. Later, Larry worked for Rensselaer County Senior Services. He enjoyed gardening, horse racing, golf (Tiger), feeding ducks at Barna's, breakfast at local diners, farm life, in addition to softball, darts and handy work in his earlier years. Larry is survived by his son, Brian Hill of Troy; daughter, Jennifer Hill (Bryan Smith) of Saratoga Springs; grandson, Austin Hill of Troy; brothers, Rich (Andrea) Hill of Troy and Mike (LuAnn) Hill of Saratoga Springs; and sisters, Suzie Hill (Pat Norais) of Schenectady and Chris Hill (Michael O'Connor) of Green Island. Special thanks to all of Larry's caregivers. Services are private at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga.