Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Service 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Praise and worship 5 Toronado Drive Latham , NY View Map Calling hours 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 362 State St Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

Iyok, Lawrence Ayuk LATHAM Lawrence Ayuk Iyok, 62, (affectionately called Uncle Larry or Big Ayuk), passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 29, 2019. He was the son of late Pa Lawrence Ayukmongang Iyok and Ma Joana Ofudem Iyok. Lawrence was born on December 21, 1956, in Mamfe, Manyu Division, Cameroon. He was the last child of the Iyok family. He obtained the Cameroonian First School Leaving Certificate for his primary education. For his secondary and post-secondary education, he obtained the Ordinary Level General Certificate Education and the Advanced Level General Certificate respectively. In January 1979, Lawrence came to the United States and resided in the Capital District of New York where he had relatives. He continued his university education at Albany Business College and then transferred to Siena College in Loudonville. In 1983, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration (B.A.A.) with emphasis in business accounting. Lawrence started his professional career as an independent business consultant, providing financial and tax advice to his clients. In July 1990, he joined the New York Department of Social Services. With the restructuring of the department, he was transferred to the Office of the Inspector General where he worked as an associate auditor. He was an exquisite dresser with a preference for light colors. In his prime he was athletic and enjoyed running and playing tennis. He also enjoyed going to clubs and socializing with family and friends. Later he bought a house in Latham and began to raise a family. In his spare time Lawrence became an amateur carpenter and built a variety of furniture pieces for his home. He loved interior design and subscribed to interior magazines which he read. He utilized the knowledge he acquired to assist others in the decoration of their homes. He was a founding member of the Cameroonian Association of the Greater Capital District, Inc. (Camerlook) and provided his expertise in taxation to assist the association in obtaining its tax-exempt status. He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Prudence Ngone Iyok. In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by his children, Nadine, Malaika, Arthur and Daniel. He is also survived by two older brothers and four older sisters who live in Cameroon. He leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces in both Cameroon and the United States to cherish his memory. Praise and worship will be held on Friday, June 21, from 7-11 p.m. at 5 Toronado Drive, Latham. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 21, from 1:15-2 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 362 State St, Albany. Funeral services will follow the calling hour starting at 2 p.m. A repass being held at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Latham, 400 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. To leave a special message for the family online please visit,







