Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 (518)-235-4741 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Church at Newton Road 142 Lower Newtown Road Waterford , NY Memorial service 6:00 PM Church at Newton Road 142 Lower Newtown Road Waterford , NY Graveside service 10:00 AM St. Michael's Cemetery Middletown Road Waterford , NY

Cahrenger, Lawrence "Larry" WATERFORD Lawrence "Larry" Cahrenger, 80, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Milford and Eleanor Judkins Cahrenger. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Larry was employed by Marine Midland Bank for 26 years where he retired as assistant vice president. After leaving the bank, he embarked on a career etched in stone as owner of Grethen- Cahrenger Memorials in Troy. He never said no to community service. Larry worked tirelessly for many organizations, including Lansingburgh Independent Baseball League for 25 years, of which he served as President for 16 years. He was instrumental in the building of the new field in 1971, which was ultimately named Cahrenger Stadium. Larry was campaign manager and treasurer for various Troy politicians of both parties. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for Millis Memorial Baptist Church of Troy, Oakwood Cemetery, New York Connie Mack League and Rensselaer County Bankers Association. He was a member of the Lansingburgh Rotary and served on many fundraising committees for local charities. He was a volunteer for Waterford Meals on Wheels. He was presented with many awards, including first recipient of the Citation of Youth Activities, Friends of 112th Street "Man of the Year" in 1986 and Uncle Sam "Humanitarian of the Year" in 2002. Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzanne Dobrucki; his sons, Timothy (Elizabeth), Michael, Mark and Scott (Jessica), all of Waterford; and his beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Kathryn, Brianna, Mark, Quintin, Kristofer, Addison, Titus and Tobias. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce (George) Vealey and Jill (William) Gillespie; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Church at Newton Road, 142 Lower Newtown Road, Waterford, immediately followed by a memorial service. The graveside service will be on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Cemetery, Middletown Road, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the , New York State - Memorial Processing Center, P.O. Box 31160, Hartford, CT, 06150 or the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 4th Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences please visit







