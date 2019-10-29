Cowles, Lawrence "Larry" MIDDLEBURGH Lawrence "Larry" Cowles passed unexpectedly on October 7, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Larry was born in Corinth, N.Y., later moving to Schenectady and was a 1968 graduate of Linton High School. Larry enlisted in the United States Navy and was deployed to Vietnam where he proudly served his country as a member of the Navy Seabees, setting up advance jungle base camps. Upon completion of his military service and returning to Schenectady, Larry was employed by Colucci Flooring and later went to work for GE Silicones as a production equipment operator. After retiring, Larry found peace and contentment at his hilltop home, fishing, hunting and surrounding himself with the beauty of nature. Larry is survived by his four sons, Adam, Jarrod, Darrin, and Dillon. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley, Barbara, Patricia, Chris, Mary, and Janice; and his brothers, Ron, Hal, Bill, and Danny. He was predeceased by his sister Leona. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC, 134 River Street, Middleburgh is honored to be caring for Larry and his family. Please visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences with Larry's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2019