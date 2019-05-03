Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence D. Marshall. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Burial 12:00 PM Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd Schuylerville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marshall, Lawrence D. HALFMOON Lawrence D. Marshall, 87 of Vosburgh Road, died on April 30, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness. Born in Stillwater on August 6, 1931, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Marshall. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1952 - 1955 as part of the 4th Mountain Division until his honorable discharge. He worked for 21 years as a paper machine operator at the former WESVACO Paper Co until its closure in 1971. He then worked as a bus driver for the Shenendehowa School District for 30 years and finished his working career as a groundskeeper for the Town of Halfmoon. A hard worker all of his life, Larry was also a skilled self employed carpenter in his spare time. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Mohawk Post 1450, Halfmoon and a former Saratoga County 4-H leader. An active 4-H member, he unselfishly volunteered his time at the Chicken BBQ stand during the Saratoga County Fair for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden and was a crafty woodworker. He was also a current member of the Mechanicville United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Vosburgh Marshall, whom he married July 3, 1955; his loving children, Richard (Gail) Marshall, Sharon (Robert) Pavone and Donna (Edward) Malinoski, all of Halfmoon; grandchildren, Kenneth (Erica) Marshall, Erin (Robert) Crist, Stacy Mitchell, Megan (Joe) Sicko, Ashley (Al) Corchia, Christopher (Christina), Matthew (Krista) and Jared Malinoski, 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother Donald Marshall of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by siblings, Edward, Raymond, Arthur, William, Henry, Charles, Maurice and George Marshall Sr., Mary Kopyc Goodbody and Irene Clements. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, with a funeral home service to follow beginning at 4 p.m. Military honors and burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6, in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the visitor's center by 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Mechanicville United Methodist Church in memory of Lawrence D. Marshall. To leave condolences and for directions visit











