Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Earl Murtagh. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Service Following Services DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Murtagh, Lawrence Earl ROTTERDAM Lawrence Earl Murtagh, 69, of Rotterdam, passed away at home on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Niskayuna, Larry was the son of the late Doris and Lawrence Murtagh. He graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1968. Larry was the owner of Rotterdam Insulation for thirty years until sickness forced him to retire. Larry left New York after high school to begin his life story, which brought him across the country as he embarked on one adventure to another. Fifty years later he was still willing to tell you all about "this one time..." He was a natural storyteller who never faltered or lost his enthusiasm when sharing his adventures - whether it was the first or tenth time. He was a "Big Fish" who went on to enjoy many more life experiences. In 1979, he met a girl. She had six kids. What followed was a true love story that resulted in nine children, 21 grandchildren, and too many friends and memories to count. Larry is survived by his wife, soulmate and best friend, Margaret Murtagh; his children, John Doucette of Troy, Catie Johnson (Jim) of Nashville, Tenn., Jenny Castle (Grant) of Nashville, Tenn., David Burke (Kari) of Ithaca, N.Y., Shanley Alber (Keith) of Clifton Park, Jessie Eastman (Scott) of Reno, Nev., Rebecca DiSorbo of Schenectady, Laura Janicki (Michal) of Esperance, and Lawrence Murtagh (Kristen) of Springfield, Mass.; grandchildren, Alex, Margaret, Rita, Weston, Finnegan, Kenzie, Beatrice, Jaydon, Lucas, Wilson, Brian, Seth, Shaleana, Maxton, Natalia, Michal, Lilah, Madison, Noah, and Amelia. He also leaves behind his siblings, Jeffrey Murtagh (Rita Jane) of Duanesburg, Mark Murtagh (Nancy) of Scotia, Michele Slowey-Ogert (Marshall) of Eagle Bridge, Michael Murtagh (Kathleen) of Glenville, Laurie Kownack (William) of Burnt Hills, Daniel Murtagh of New York City and Lisa Murtagh of Albany. Larry was predeceased by his grandson, Riley Goodin; and sisters, Cynthia Murtagh and Susan Murtagh. Larry loved children and animals. He was an empathetic soul who knew what was important in life. Material possessions were never his goal, although he was passionate about vintage cars (MGAs) and motorcycles (Triumphs). He loved camping in the Adirondacks, and fulfilled a dream of having a family cabin there. Larry always rooted for the underdog and was ready to do whatever needed to be done, never hesitating to help others. "Just blame my mother," he would often reply when thanked for his chivalry, instilling the same values in his children and grandchildren. Larry was a man who wrote his own rules in life. He was a good man, who will be remembered for being hardworking, kind, and above all, selfless. He will be truly missed by all that knew him. Larry's family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr. M.A. Hussain, as well as the rest of NYOH and the staff of Albany Medical Center for the care and compassion shown both to Larry and his family during his illness. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, with a service to follow. Burial will follow in the spring in the Grove Cemetery, Delanson. Because of his love for all animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate a case of cat or dog food to the animal shelter on Maple Avenue, Scotia. Condolences and memories may be shared at







Murtagh, Lawrence Earl ROTTERDAM Lawrence Earl Murtagh, 69, of Rotterdam, passed away at home on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Niskayuna, Larry was the son of the late Doris and Lawrence Murtagh. He graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1968. Larry was the owner of Rotterdam Insulation for thirty years until sickness forced him to retire. Larry left New York after high school to begin his life story, which brought him across the country as he embarked on one adventure to another. Fifty years later he was still willing to tell you all about "this one time..." He was a natural storyteller who never faltered or lost his enthusiasm when sharing his adventures - whether it was the first or tenth time. He was a "Big Fish" who went on to enjoy many more life experiences. In 1979, he met a girl. She had six kids. What followed was a true love story that resulted in nine children, 21 grandchildren, and too many friends and memories to count. Larry is survived by his wife, soulmate and best friend, Margaret Murtagh; his children, John Doucette of Troy, Catie Johnson (Jim) of Nashville, Tenn., Jenny Castle (Grant) of Nashville, Tenn., David Burke (Kari) of Ithaca, N.Y., Shanley Alber (Keith) of Clifton Park, Jessie Eastman (Scott) of Reno, Nev., Rebecca DiSorbo of Schenectady, Laura Janicki (Michal) of Esperance, and Lawrence Murtagh (Kristen) of Springfield, Mass.; grandchildren, Alex, Margaret, Rita, Weston, Finnegan, Kenzie, Beatrice, Jaydon, Lucas, Wilson, Brian, Seth, Shaleana, Maxton, Natalia, Michal, Lilah, Madison, Noah, and Amelia. He also leaves behind his siblings, Jeffrey Murtagh (Rita Jane) of Duanesburg, Mark Murtagh (Nancy) of Scotia, Michele Slowey-Ogert (Marshall) of Eagle Bridge, Michael Murtagh (Kathleen) of Glenville, Laurie Kownack (William) of Burnt Hills, Daniel Murtagh of New York City and Lisa Murtagh of Albany. Larry was predeceased by his grandson, Riley Goodin; and sisters, Cynthia Murtagh and Susan Murtagh. Larry loved children and animals. He was an empathetic soul who knew what was important in life. Material possessions were never his goal, although he was passionate about vintage cars (MGAs) and motorcycles (Triumphs). He loved camping in the Adirondacks, and fulfilled a dream of having a family cabin there. Larry always rooted for the underdog and was ready to do whatever needed to be done, never hesitating to help others. "Just blame my mother," he would often reply when thanked for his chivalry, instilling the same values in his children and grandchildren. Larry was a man who wrote his own rules in life. He was a good man, who will be remembered for being hardworking, kind, and above all, selfless. He will be truly missed by all that knew him. Larry's family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr. M.A. Hussain, as well as the rest of NYOH and the staff of Albany Medical Center for the care and compassion shown both to Larry and his family during his illness. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, with a service to follow. Burial will follow in the spring in the Grove Cemetery, Delanson. Because of his love for all animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate a case of cat or dog food to the animal shelter on Maple Avenue, Scotia. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close