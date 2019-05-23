BAIRD Lawrence F. Larry my love 66 years ago today, we vowed our love, 'till death do us part. Little did I realize the impact of those five words. Now in the loneliness of each day and night I think about our wonderful life we shared. My heart holds all of those precious moments when your love made all the differences in our home and life. You made our families life complete. We know you're always with us, especially on special occasions, smiling down on us with pride and joy. I am very thankful for all of God's wonderful blessings. For today as always I will close my eyes, dream of being in your arms, dancing to our wedding song, "you belong to me." All of My Love Now and Forever,Your Loving Wife, Gerry



