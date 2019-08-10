BAIRD Lawrence F. Larry, My Love, on this date 8/10/1929 a special child was born. You put your challenges behind you and became a wonderful man. You said you lived a good life and enjoyed it to the fullest. We thank God every day for blessing us with a wonderful Husband, Dad and Papa who lives in our hearts forever. Our hearts treasure all the precious moments when your love, kindness, and caring made all the difference in our lives. You were always there for us with understanding, support and encouragement. Your sense of humor, quick wit, and fun-loving ways made our lives and homes happy ones. Happy Birthday in Heaven with all our family and friends. Our gifts to you is love, hugs and kisses. All our love, now and forever. Your Love, Gerry and Family



