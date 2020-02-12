Lawrence G. Mason (1931 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Mason, Lawrence G. CROWN POINT, N.Y. Lawrence G. Mason, 88 of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center of Guilderland. Born in Crown Point on April 26, 1931, he was the son of the late George and Eva (Vandenbergh) Mason.Larry moved to Albany where he was a mechanic for many years until becoming a groundsman at Shenendehowa Central School in Clifton Park. Larry retired in 1993 and moved back to Crown Point to run his shop "Poormans Paradise" with his wife, Jane, who he lost to cancer in 2006. Larry was predeceased by his wife, Jane; and his brother, Wesley. Survivors include his two sons, Dale Mason and his wife, Carol of Chazy Lake, N.Y. and Larry Mason and his wife, Tammy of Stillwater; five grandsons, Michael, Bryan, Lawrence, Kenneth, and Jeffrey; and seven great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, February 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring in the family plot of the First Congregational Church Cemetery of Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry and Jane's name may be made to the . To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020
