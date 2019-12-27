|
McTavey, Rev. Lawrence G. HALFMOON Reverend Lawrence G. McTavey, 88, passed away on December 22, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Father McTavey was born on March 4, 1931, in Troy to the late John and Rebecca McTavey. The family were members of St. Joseph's Parish and Father fondly recalled memories of the community and especially the parish center. He attended Catholic Central High School, graduating in 1947 at the age of 16. He then pursued his priestly vocation at St. Andrew's Seminary in Rochester, then Our Lady of Angels Seminary at Niagara University. Father McTavey was ordained a priest in 1955 by Bishop William Scully at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After a brief stay at St. Joseph's in Stillwater, he was assigned as an assistant pastor at Sacred Heart in Troy, teaching religion at Catholic Central. He then obtained an advanced degree in education from Siena College. In 1957 he was appointed vice principal and guidance counselor at the brand-new Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School on Elm Street in Albany. At the same time, he also served as an assistant pastor at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Albany. Father had a lifelong passion for New York sports teams and Broadway musicals, traveling to New York City whenever possible to attend a play or a game. Thus, while at McCloskey, he also produced many school plays. In 1962, New York State designated the property of the five-year-old school as part of the South Mall project. So, it became Father McTavey's responsibility, after becoming principal in 1966, to arrange the construction of a new school. Cardinal McCloskey on Slingerlands Street was opened in 1967. Father McTavey left McCloskey in 1972, when he was appointed pastor of St. Bernard's Church in Cohoes. With his education background, while at St. Bernard's he served as president of the Diocesan School board, and he was a fervent supporter of the local Cohoes Catholic School. Because several facilities for senior citizens were located in downtown Cohoes, Father McTavey recruited two Sisters of St. Joseph, Sister Marie Jose Hickey and Sister Margaret Totten, to minister especially to these seniors and it became a focus of St. Bernard's ministry. Father McTavey was devoted to his mother, Rebecca, and took her on an extended trip to her native Ireland, from whence she had emigrated as a teenager. Father McTavey also was given a sabbatical in 1973 to study in Rome, at which time he managed to travel extensively throughout Europe. He remained as pastor of St. Bernard's for 35 years, until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 76 in 2007. Father McTavey relocated to St. Mary's, Crescent, where for some years he continued his ministry at both St. Mary's and Holy Trinity in Cohoes. In his later years, Father McTavey was given care and support by his devoted nephew Michael (Nancy Champlin) O'Brien of Glenville, his niece Aileen (David) Dirtadian of Clifton Park, Dennis (Amy) O'Brien of Mechanicsville, Va. and Patrick (Kristen) O'Brien of North Greenbush; his dear friends, Jeanne Gracon and Sharon Sgroi. He is also survived by eight grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John "Mick" McTavey; and his sister Kay and brother-in-law Jack O'Brien. Calling hours will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday in St. Mary's Church in Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY, 12188. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Crescent with Reverend Joseph Cebula, Pastor, presiding. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in South Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church in Crescent or to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019