Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Eafrato, Lawrence J. WATERFORD Lawrence J. Eafrato, 84 of Mercer Street, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waterford, he was the son of the late Charles and Jenny Archeda Eafrato. He was a 1955 graduate of Waterford High School. Larry was employed for 39 years at the former Behr Manning Co., which merged with Norton Co. and finally St. Gobain Co. He retired in 1995. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and was a member of the church choir. He was a member of the American Legion in Waterford, the Waterford Bocce League, had served as Waterford village assessor, served on the Waterford Police Force, had served as secretary for the Waterford Citizens Party and was a Leader for Cub Scout Pack 632. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dora Abate Eafrato; and his sons, Charles Eafrato of Saratoga Springs and Ronald Eafrato of Waterford. He was the proud grandfather of Isabella Eafrato. Special thanks to the Van Bramer family - Rob, Donna, Jamie and Larry's adopted granddaughter Bailey - for their constant love and support through the years. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019
