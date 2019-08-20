Farrell, Lawrence J. (O'Fearghail) ALBANY Lawrence J. Farrell died in St. Peter's Hospital on Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a long-term illness. He was the son of the late Joseph C. and Margaret (Burns) Farrell. He graduated from St. James Grammar School, Cardinal McCloskey High School, and attended Hudson Valley College and Paul Smith's College. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1967, and was assigned to the Marine Air Wing stationed at the DaNang Airbase Vietnam during the tet offensive (Jan-Sept 1968). He received his active duty discharge in May 1970 when he began his service in the Marine Reserve from May 1970 to February 1973. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Larry worked at the Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet for 30 years until retirement. Larry was the brother of Alice (Farrell) LaChapelle of Albany, James A. Farrell (Patricia) of Marietta Ga., Jeremiah E. Farrell, (the late Joan M. Cregan and late Lois M. Walts) of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and the late Kevin M. Farrell (Judith Brown) of Albany, and the late John J. Farrell. Larry was uncle to John W. LaChapelle of Albany, Nathan J. (Isabella) LaChapelle of Charlotte, N.C., Erin (Tim) Hale of Raleigh, N.C., Tyler J. LaChapelle of Wilmington, N.C., M. Kathleen Villamil, Margaret (James) Behrmann of Michigan, Deirdre (James) Romanski of Glenmont, Tara (William) Kenny of California, James M. Farrell of Georgia, the late Michael J. Farrell, the late Maura E. and the late Danny Farrell of Mich.; and 16 great-neices and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont directly following the Mass. Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be offered to the Semper Fi Fund, 715 Broadway St., Quantico, VA, 22134 or to , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY, 41076, or to a . Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019