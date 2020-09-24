Kiley, Lawrence J. MECHANICVILLE Lawrence J. Kiley, 74, a longtime resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully in the comfort of his daughter's home on September 21, 2020. Born in Troy on June 7, 1946, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Estelle Brassard Kiley. Larry worked as machinist and crane operator for General Electric in Schenectady for many years until his retirement in 1998. An avid Buffalo Bills fan, Larry also enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, motorcycles and just about anything with a motor in it. Affectionately known as "Big Lar" by his grandchildren, he is survived by his children, Tina Darden of Kansas, Shawn Kiley of Hoosic Valley, April (Jeff Dragonette) Turner of Mechanicville, and Kelly (Isaac) Clark of Stillwater; grandchildren, Shane, Jamie, Frankie, Terri, Shawn, Alexzandra, Taylor, Kieran, Sam, Eric, Ethan, and Nate; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Patricia (Morris) Patenaude; longtime friends, Dave Richardson and Walt Dingman; and his bonus sons, Thomas Ashley and Shane Stone. He was predeceased by his sister Agnes Wrobelski. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Larry in a special way are asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
for directions and to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Larry.