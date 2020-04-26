Warner, Lawrence J. ALBANY Lawrence J. Warner, 62, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Our brother Larry always put the needs of others before his own. Larry practiced the teachings of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. For the past 25 years, Larry provided compassionate care to the developmentally disabled. Services will be private. For those who wish to remember Larry in a special way, the family has designated the Mohawk Hudson Human Society for memorial contributions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020