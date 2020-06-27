Bentley, Lawrence James COLONIE Lawrence James Bentley, 86 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's in Albany. Lawrence was born on February 2, 1934, in Castleton, to the late Earl and Elsie (Drost) Bentley. After graduating high school, he entered the work force at McKesson & Robbins Drug Wholesalers and then later William Thom & Company, from which he retired. He was a mild-mannered and loving family man who enjoyed spending time home with his family, many road trips for family vacations and tinkering around the house. He was an active member of the Colonie Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Mary Bentley; two daughters, Barbara Bentley of Colonie, and Laurie Bentley of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Nyomi, A'Leeya and Carmello. He loved and was loved by his sons-in-law, Paul Morrill and Ronald Fletcher; and dearest close family friend who was like a daughter to him, Nicole Felix. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 27, 2020.