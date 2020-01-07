Albany Times Union Obituaries
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
Ouimet, Lawrence Joseph "Rocky" COHOES Lawrence Joseph "Rocky" Ouimet. Dad went home to be with Mom on the morning of January 4, 2020. He was 92 years young. Funeral Thursday, January 9, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary the Assumption Church, Waterford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
