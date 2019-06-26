Lasky, Lawrence M. TROY Lawrence M. Lasky, 66 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Friday June 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Doody Lasky. Larry was predeceased by his siblings Robert and Joyce Lasky; and is survived by his uncle Jeremiah Lasky of Troy and his aunt Anne Pysh of Johnstown, Pa. He is also survived by several cousins. Funeral services will be private as per the family's wishes. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019