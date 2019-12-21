Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St. (Rte.32)
Waterford, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
33 Broad St. (Rte.32)
Waterford, NY
Lawrence McDermott Obituary
McDermott, Lawrence PITTSTOWN Lawrence McDermott, 52 of Phillips Road, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was educated in Pittstown schools and was the son of Ann Gorman McDermott and the late William McDermott.Lawrence was a builder and worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed working in construction and working on cars with his brothers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, William McDermott Jr. (Connie), Thomas McDermott, John McDermott (Vikki) and Danny McDermott (Brenda). He was the nephew of Catherine and Andrew Bachinsky; uncle of Ashley and Danielle McDermott; and cousin of Jennifer and Ayaz Habib and Joseph Bachinsky. Also survived by many other cousins. Funeral services will be on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasure memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019
