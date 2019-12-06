Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
Lawrence P. Turcotte Obituary
Turcotte, Lawrence P. COHOES Lawrence P. Turcotte, 79 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Raymond P. and Lauretta Primeau Turcotte. Larry graduated from Catholic Central High School and attended Siena College. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was employed as a television production manager with Chanel 6, 13 and WMHT and later with stations in Rochester and Atlanta, Ga. Larry enjoyed hunting, travelling and was an avid cyclist. He was a former member of the Troy Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Jill A. (John) Robert of Newark, N.Y., Christine A. (Stephen) Waite of Delmar and Pamela A. (James) Mulcahy of Rochester; adored grandchildren, Brian (Julie) and Anthony Robert, Zachary, Adam and Rebecca Waite and Devin Mulcahy; cherished great-grandchildren, Ethan, Halle and Jessa; loving companion, Kitty St. Onge of Cohoes and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia (John) Trumble. A funeral service will be held in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Sunday, December 8, at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Donald E. Bourgeois officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 12-2:30 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a treasure memory or an expression of sympathy please visit fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
