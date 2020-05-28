Lawrence R. Erno Jr.
Erno, Lawrence R. Jr. WATERFORD Lawrence R. Erno Jr., 60 of Waterford, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of Lawrence and Theresa Kelly Erno of Clifton Park. He was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, class of 1979. He attended BOCES for cosmetology. He was a hair stylist at Panache Hair Studio in Clifton Park for many years, who he considered his family. He was an avid animal lover, loved music, playing his guitar and gardening. Survivors, in addition to his parents, are his four brothers, David Erno of Waterford, Dean (Diana) Erno of Clifton Park, Craig (Donna) Erno of Glenville and Wayne (Tricia) Erno of Averill Park. Also survived by three nieces, Kristal Tubbs, Alissa Erno and Gabrielle Bolesky; one nephew Anthony Erno; aunts, uncles, cousins; and his two pugs, Savannah and JR. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Larry in a special way may donate to the Savannah and JR Fund, c/o CapCom, 4 Winners Circle, Albany, NY, 12205 for the healthcare of his beloved dogs. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
