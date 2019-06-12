Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Lavigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence R. Lavigne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence R. Lavigne Obituary
Lavigne, Lawrence R. WATERFORD It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our father Lawrence "Pip" Lavigne, 93, who passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Alfred and Rose Ethier Lavigne. He was a 1943 graduate of Cohoes High School. He has resided in Waterford for the past 65 years. Larry was a field superintendent electrician for Smith Electric for 35 years and retired in 1992. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in World War II. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a former Boy Scout Leader and member of Peck Hose Fire Department. He was very active in the former St. Anne's Parish in Waterford. He was the husband of the late Theresa Marcil Lavigne who died in 1994. He was the devoted father of Alfred L. Lavigne (Theresa) of Mechanicville, Roslyn T. LaMora (late Michael) of Halfmoon, Gerald R. Lavigne (Jeannine) of Maine, Joan M. Hines (George), Bernice A. Dillon (Michael) of Halfmoon, John A. Lavigne (Maureen) of Melrose and Linda J. Hannan (Dr. Edward) of Brunswick. He was the brother of the late Roland, George, Ernest and Omer Lavigne, Edna Lavigne a Sister of the Holy Name and Rita Goyette. He was the proud grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now