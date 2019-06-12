Lavigne, Lawrence R. WATERFORD It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our father Lawrence "Pip" Lavigne, 93, who passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Alfred and Rose Ethier Lavigne. He was a 1943 graduate of Cohoes High School. He has resided in Waterford for the past 65 years. Larry was a field superintendent electrician for Smith Electric for 35 years and retired in 1992. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in World War II. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a former Boy Scout Leader and member of Peck Hose Fire Department. He was very active in the former St. Anne's Parish in Waterford. He was the husband of the late Theresa Marcil Lavigne who died in 1994. He was the devoted father of Alfred L. Lavigne (Theresa) of Mechanicville, Roslyn T. LaMora (late Michael) of Halfmoon, Gerald R. Lavigne (Jeannine) of Maine, Joan M. Hines (George), Bernice A. Dillon (Michael) of Halfmoon, John A. Lavigne (Maureen) of Melrose and Linda J. Hannan (Dr. Edward) of Brunswick. He was the brother of the late Roland, George, Ernest and Omer Lavigne, Edna Lavigne a Sister of the Holy Name and Rita Goyette. He was the proud grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary