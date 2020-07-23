Tully, Lawrence R. LOUDONVILLE Lawrence R. Tully, 85, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Troy on June 28, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Helen Tully. Larry grew up in Watervliet and was a 1953 graduate of Watervliet High. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, serving until his discharge in 1956. Upon returning home he attended H.V.C.C. and graduated in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then began his career at Otis Elevator Company and eventually became a district maintenance supervisor. He took pride in his work and was a staple in the company until his retirement in 1997. When not hard at work, Larry enjoyed all things sports. He was quite the athlete back in his day and even received a minor league contract offer from the Cincinnati Reds organization. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, cheering on his beloved Boston Red Sox, and spending time with his family and friends. Larry was also an active member in both the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus in Watervliet. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary T. (Benzie) Tully; their children, Colleen (Ted) Miller of Jacksonville, Lawrence (Kate) Tully of Brunswick, and Christopher (Anne) Tully of Albany; his siblings, Lynn (late Larry) Fernandez of South Carolina and Timothy (Connie) Tully of Florida; his sister-in-law Alice (late Robert) Welch; his seven grandchildren, Stephen, David, Sara, Sean, Dylan, Zachary, and Evan, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Jack (late Doris) Gronau and David (surviving Marilyn) Tully. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 27, at 9 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville and is open to friends and family. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Larry's visitation will be held privately for his family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com
.