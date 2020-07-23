1/1
Lawrence R. Tully
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tully, Lawrence R. LOUDONVILLE Lawrence R. Tully, 85, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Troy on June 28, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Helen Tully. Larry grew up in Watervliet and was a 1953 graduate of Watervliet High. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, serving until his discharge in 1956. Upon returning home he attended H.V.C.C. and graduated in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then began his career at Otis Elevator Company and eventually became a district maintenance supervisor. He took pride in his work and was a staple in the company until his retirement in 1997. When not hard at work, Larry enjoyed all things sports. He was quite the athlete back in his day and even received a minor league contract offer from the Cincinnati Reds organization. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, cheering on his beloved Boston Red Sox, and spending time with his family and friends. Larry was also an active member in both the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus in Watervliet. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary T. (Benzie) Tully; their children, Colleen (Ted) Miller of Jacksonville, Lawrence (Kate) Tully of Brunswick, and Christopher (Anne) Tully of Albany; his siblings, Lynn (late Larry) Fernandez of South Carolina and Timothy (Connie) Tully of Florida; his sister-in-law Alice (late Robert) Welch; his seven grandchildren, Stephen, David, Sara, Sean, Dylan, Zachary, and Evan, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Jack (late Doris) Gronau and David (surviving Marilyn) Tully. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 27, at 9 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville and is open to friends and family. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Larry's visitation will be held privately for his family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home
643 3rd Avenue
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-0224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Cummings Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved