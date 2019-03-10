Lawrence Rokjer

Rokjer, Lawrence WYNANTSKILL Lawrence Rokjer, 68, died March 8, 2019. Calling hours, Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. at Wynantskill Funeral Home. Family reflections on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in funeral home. Burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Full obituary will be published Monday. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019
