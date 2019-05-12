Goble, Lawrence S. "Larry" CLIFTON PARK Lawrence S. "Larry" Goble, 52, of Mohawk Trail died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Patricia "Patsy" Pelton, whom he married on May 25, 1996. Born on May 25, 1966, in Niskayuna, N.Y., Larry was educated in the South Colonie School District and attended culinary school. He had been a cook for Tiki Bill's in Daytona Beach, Fla.for a number of years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, NASCAR, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. Most of all he loved the yearly Jones Lesson/Flagler family reunions, attending the Schaghticoke Fair and being at Lake George. He loved animals and had great respect for the disabled and for our veterans. He had been a member of the former Clifton Park Methodist Church. Beloved husband of "Patsy"; and devoted son of Edith Jones Emmi, both of Clifton Park. Larry was dad to his step-children, Jennifer Burns of Saratoga, Melissa Alvarez of Gloversville and Amanda Holland of Mayfield, along with being Poppie to ten grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He is also survived by two uncles, several nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by his step-father, Anthony D. Emmi and his father, Richard Goble. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park with Rev. Jeffrey Stratton Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilton officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204 or to the s Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Please express on-line condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary