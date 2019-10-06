Kelly, Lawrence W. STOCKPORT Lawrence W. Kelly, 76 of Stockport, passed away on October 4, 2019, after a long battle with a rare form of Parkinson's called PSP. Born in Albany on August 28, 1943, he was the son of Genevieve Kelly and the late Charles Kelly. He graduated from Albany High School and Siena College. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara M. Kelly (Bombard). They celebrated their 52nd Anniversary on April 1. In addition to his wife and mother, he is also survived by his daughters, Janel Walsh (Brad) of Valatie, Jennifer Corsaro (John) of Rotterdam and Lori Eastman (Jon) of Clifton Park; as well as his grandchildren, Rachel and Makayla Walsh, Marissa, Daniel and Nicholas Corsaro and Ryan and Morgan Eastman; and his sister, Barbara Kelly of Valatie. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Kelly (Dorothy) and Donald Kelly (Rosemary); and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. His vacations to Maine, Cape Cod and Lake Placid brought him great happiness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie with the Reverend George Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019