Wayne, Lawrence SCHENECTADY Lawrence Wayne of Schenectady died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady. Lawrence is survived by Barbara Wayne, his, wife of 38 years; and his children, Susan Giannetti, Dana Schaefer, Karen (Carl) Mattson, Jacqueline (Steve) Jewett, Steven (Shari) Wayne, and Samantha (Michael) Nestor; as well as 15 grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Arnold (Geri) Wayne and Linda (David) Frager. Services and interment will be held on Tuesday, February 19, at a time and place to be announced in Monday's newspaper.
