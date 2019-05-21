Fulgan, Leah R. COHOES Leah R. Fulgan, 79 of Cohoes, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Diamond Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Troy. Born in Troy, on September 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Leo J. and Ruth E. (Purcell) Cherney. Leah was the bookkeeper with Peter Fulgan Jr. Plumbing & Heating in Green Island for over 25 years before her retirement. She was a former Boy Scout leader in Green Island. She was a very proud breast cancer survivor. Leah was an avid reader, loved the ocean, ball room dancing, the racino, Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson. She enjoyed arts and crafts and some of her favorite memories were the times spent with her grandchildren doing them. Survivors include her loving children, Angela (Vic) Simeone, Peter (Gail) Fulgan, Kimberly Comproski, Gina (Adam) Ellenbogen and Toni (Dave) Howard; her sisters, Nancy (Late Joseph) O'Brien, Sandra (Richard) Szmyr and Lynne (Late James) Carr. She is also survived by many loving and devoted grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, May 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a funeral service held at 6 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions to the Foundation 501 New Karner Rd # 2B, Albany, NY 12205 in memory of Leah would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 21 to May 22, 2019