Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Fulgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah R. Fulgan

Obituary Condolences

Leah R. Fulgan Obituary
Fulgan, Leah R. COHOES Leah R. Fulgan, 79 of Cohoes, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Diamond Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Troy. Born in Troy, on September 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Leo J. and Ruth E. (Purcell) Cherney. Leah was the bookkeeper with Peter Fulgan Jr. Plumbing & Heating in Green Island for over 25 years before her retirement. She was a former Boy Scout leader in Green Island. She was a very proud breast cancer survivor. Leah was an avid reader, loved the ocean, ball room dancing, the racino, Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson. She enjoyed arts and crafts and some of her favorite memories were the times spent with her grandchildren doing them. Survivors include her loving children, Angela (Vic) Simeone, Peter (Gail) Fulgan, Kimberly Comproski, Gina (Adam) Ellenbogen and Toni (Dave) Howard; her sisters, Nancy (Late Joseph) O'Brien, Sandra (Richard) Szmyr and Lynne (Late James) Carr. She is also survived by many loving and devoted grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, May 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a funeral service held at 6 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions to the Foundation 501 New Karner Rd # 2B, Albany, NY 12205 in memory of Leah would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now