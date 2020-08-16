Ricard, Leander B. ALBANY Leander B. Ricard, 91 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. Leander was born on March 23, 1929, in New Bedford, Mass., the son of the late Alpha and the late Laura (Bellenoit) Ricard. He was a textile chemist for BASF (GAF) in Rensselaer for many years before retiring. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ricard; and children, Stephen (Kathleen) Ricard and Lee Ann Linindoll. Due to COVID-19 concerns services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leander's name to a charity of the donor's choice
