1/
Leander B. Ricard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricard, Leander B. ALBANY Leander B. Ricard, 91 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. Leander was born on March 23, 1929, in New Bedford, Mass., the son of the late Alpha and the late Laura (Bellenoit) Ricard. He was a textile chemist for BASF (GAF) in Rensselaer for many years before retiring. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ricard; and children, Stephen (Kathleen) Ricard and Lee Ann Linindoll. Due to COVID-19 concerns services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leander's name to a charity of the donor's choice. Send condolences and find more information at www.wjrockefeller.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved