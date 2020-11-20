Costabile, Leanna M. CLIFTON PARK Leanna M. Costabile, age 78 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Leanna's life journey started in Allentown, Pa. as the youngest of eight children. She lived in Georgia, Colorado, the Chicago area, and ended up in Clifton Park. Leanna touched the hearts of so many people throughout her life. She was a great mother, aunt, grandmother and friend and was known to many as Mema, Gulaga, and Butch. She spent many years volunteering at her children's Catholic School in Georgia and dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Leanna loved going to her grandchildren's sporting events, playing cards, and being outside in the sun, especially the beach. Her favorite games were Yahtzee, bingo, and rummy. Her cheerfulness and compassion will be truly missed. Leanna is survived by her daughters, Victoria (Christopher) Wallace, and Dione (Jerry) Woods; her grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Katherine Huffman, Tyler Driver, Samantha Woods, Brianna Woods, Cassidy Wallace, and Gregory Wallace; and her great-grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Autumn Huffman, Matteo Smith, Lorelei, Lucas and Callen Huffman, and Steven Michael Smith Jr. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral Mass to follow at 12 p.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
