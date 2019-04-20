Bluestein, Leatrice C. REXFORD Leatrice Bluestein of Rexford, previously of Newton, Mass. and Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away on April 19, 2019, the same way she lived, stylishly. Tony had just done her hair, her nails were perfectly manicured and her eyeliner was impeccable. Born in Concord, N.H., she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Lenard; and her sister, Charna Andelman. She leaves behind two daughters, Betsy (Dirck) Van Deusen of East Greenbush and Mindy Dietz of Davenport, Fla. She also leaves four grandchildren, Bryan Van Deusen, Abigail (Eric) Dreher, Jason Dietz and Rachel Dietz. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatrice C. Bluestein.
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2019