Kosowsky, Lee Alan SCHAGHTICOKE Lee Alan Kosowsky passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with his loving wife, family and friends at his side. He was 67. Born in Troy on November 27, 1951, son of the late Peter and Harriet (Green) Kosowsky. He was the husband of Sharon (McKeever) Kosowsky. Survivors, in addition to his wife of 44 years Sharon, include his sons, Adam Kosowsky and Eric Kosowsky; his sister LouAnne (Albert) Campbell; his adoring grandchildren, Taylor and Alexa; as well as a sister-in-law Patricia Harris; and a niece Terri (Randy) Allen. He was predeceased by a nephew Brock Campbell. Calling from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, in the Valley Falls United Methodist Church, 16 State St., Valley Falls. A memorial service will be conducted in the church at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 21, in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Kindly consider a donation to the Schaghticoke Food Pantry or to the in memory of Lee Kosowsky. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019