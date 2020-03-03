Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee J. Vaughan. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Vincent De Paul Church Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vaughan, Lee J. ALBANY Lee J. Vaughan, of Albany, passed away on February 29, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1942, in Buffalo, the first child of Robert L. and Mary Bainbridge Vaughan. Lee's life was a testament to justice and mercy. Lee's high school years were spent at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and he majored in English at Canisius College. In 1964, Lee joined the Peace Corps and he served almost three years in Konea, Lofa County, Liberia, where he taught an elementary school class, held a semi-regular medical clinic, and assisted his friend and fellow volunteer in completing construction on a school building. Upon return to the United States, Lee joined the N.Y.S. Division of the Budget as an entry-level professional, worked to become the director of the revenue section of the Fiscal Planning Unit and continued there until his retirement thirty years later. He worked long, difficult hours, but enjoyed the camaraderie of his coworkers. Many at all levels of government and industry relied on his calm demeanor and extraordinary problem-solving skills. His quiet sense of humor also helped. Lee loved gardening and being outdoors. One of his favorite places was Blue Mountain Lake, where he spent over 35 summers with his immediate and extended family. He spent many happy days viewing the Adirondacks from Castle Rock and the porch of Pine Knot. After retirement, Lee supported many organizations, both financially and with his time. He was a long-time Apheresis Blood Donor, drove regularly for the , and was a regular volunteer at the Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul's parish for many years. He also served as the treasurer and a board member of the Albany Fund for Education for 12 years. Lee is survived by his wife, Varada Pandya Vaughan; and his four children: David, Peter (Karyn Silverman), Catherine, and Rebecca; and two grandchildren, Kieran and Leo. He was predeceased by his first wife, Julia Hassett; his brothers-in-law, Gene Straight and Joe Hassett; and his stepbrother John Lindsey. He is also survived by his four siblings, Maureen (Gene Straight), Mary (Fran Cosgrove), Theresa (David Cherubin), and Thomas (Sharon McGlone); stepbrothers, Peter Lindsey (Holly Yehnert), Rick Lindsey (Linda King), Robert Lindsey (Cassie Kronberg), Jim Lindsey; and stepsisters, Ann Lindsey Takeuchi (James Takeuchi), and Patricia Durlak (Robert Durlak) as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lee's family Wednesday, March 4, 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, N.Y. Funeral services Thursday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Vincent De Paul Church, Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Amnesty International or to The Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul or a . Lee is already sorely missed. To leave a message for the family, please visit







