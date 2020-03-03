Lee J. Vaughan

  • "Dear Theresa, we are so very sorry for the loss of your..."
    - Loretta & Dennis Malta/McFarland
  • "Love and Respect"
    - brandi scheiner
  • "Lee you will be missed. We had a lot of long hours in the..."
    - Tom Marks
  • "to Varada, Maureen, Mary, Theresa, Tommy and family. Ellie..."
    - L Bainbridge
  • "Tom, My deepest sympathies and condolences to you during..."
    - Sarah Yonkers
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
Albany, NY
Vaughan, Lee J. ALBANY Lee J. Vaughan passed away on February 29, 2020. Lee is survived by his wife, Varada Pandya Vaughan; and his four children, David, Peter (Karyn Silverman), Catherine, and Rebecca; and two grandchildren, Kieran and Leo. He was predeceased by his first wife, Julia Hassett; his brothers-in-law, Gene Straight and Joe Hassett; and his stepbrother John Lindsey. He is also survived by his four siblings, Maureen (Gene Straight), Mary (Fran Cosgrove), Theresa (David Cherubin), and Thomas (Sharon McGlone); stepbrothers, Peter Lindsey (Holly Yehnert), Rick Lindsey (Linda King), Robert Lindsey (Cassie Kronberg), Jim Lindsey; and stepsisters, Ann Lindsey Takeuchi (James Takeuchi), and Patricia Durlak (Robert Durlak) as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lee's family Wednesday, March 4, 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Funeral services Thursday, March 5, 11:30 a.m., St. Vincent De Paul Church, Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Amnesty International or to The Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul or a . Lee is already sorely missed. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com

