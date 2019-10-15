Smith, Lee T. Jr. SLINGERLANDS Lee T. Smith Jr., 97, died on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in New York City, Lee was the son of the late Florence Sladden and Lee T. Smith Sr. Following his graduation from Groton School in 1941, Lee spent one and a half years at Amherst College before enlisting in the United States Army. After completing three years of service on a Navy command ship in the Mediterranean and Pacific Theatres, he attended Columbia's Undergraduate Business School and joined J.P. Morgan & Co. in 1948. Lee spent the next 29 years working with investment managers with widely different client bases. In 1977, he rejoined two former associates with a controlling interest in a publicly owned bank and trust company having a large investment management activity. Finally bowing to age, Lee and his fellow officers ended a 21-year successful association by sale of the bank in 1998. Lee was the husband of the late Ann Smith; father of Jeffrey Smith (Patricia), Marian Quirk (John) and Peter Smith (Jen); brother of Marion Armstrong; grandfather of Lee, David, Morgan, John, Ben, Sam, Katie, Grace and Jacob; and great-grandfather of Lily Ann. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private services are being conducted at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019