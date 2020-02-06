Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Winford Kinder

Add a Memory
Lee Winford Kinder Obituary
Kinder, Lee Winford WATERVLIET Lee Winford Kinder, 71 of Watervliet, passed away on February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, at 9 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Reverend Thomas Knopka officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 8:30-9 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now