Kinder, Lee Winford WATERVLIET Lee Winford Kinder, 71 of Watervliet, passed away on February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, at 9 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Reverend Thomas Knopka officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 8:30-9 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020