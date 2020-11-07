1/1
Leigh K. Ballentine
Ballentine, Leigh K. BALLSTON SPA Leigh K. Ballentine, 94, formerly of Ballston Spa, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Ballentine. Leigh is survived by her daughters, Dale (Wesley) Aske, and Leslie Provence; her son, Robert (Lynn) Ballentine II; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the family's convenience. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
