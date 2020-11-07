Ballentine, Leigh K. BALLSTON SPA Leigh K. Ballentine, 94, formerly of Ballston Spa, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Ballentine. Leigh is survived by her daughters, Dale (Wesley) Aske, and Leslie Provence; her son, Robert (Lynn) Ballentine II; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the family's convenience. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com