1/1
Lena J. McNulty
1936 - 2020
McNulty, Lena J. AMSTERDAM Lena "Lee" Janet Reynolds McNulty, 84, formerly of Cohoes and Green Island, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020, at the Capstone Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Amsterdam after a long illness. She was born in Albany on September 24, 1936, the daughter of the late James F. and Albertina F. Vogler Reynolds. Lena attended Albany City Schools and the Colonna Beauty School in Albany where she also taught in later life. She was a hairdresser and was the co-owner of the Trend Beauty Salon in Albany for over 20 years before retiring. Lee was a wonderful homemaker. She had an ability to have herself always looking impeccable, and her home ready for entertaining at the drop of a hat. Everyone was welcome and made to feel special. Her grandchildren will always miss the extra love she added to everything she made for them. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. McNulty who died in 1996; loving mother of Leslie Bibby Parker of Green Island and Lauren Bibby (Thomas Dwyer) of Charleston; adored grandmother of Franklin (Crystal) Parker, Erica and Thomas Dwyer; great-grandmother of Mikayla Parker; mother of the late Malcolm Nicholas Bibby Jr.; and sister of the late Anne Garrett, Mary Thibodeau, Fred, William, James and Thomas Reynolds. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205 or alz.org. Condolence book at cummingsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home
643 3rd Avenue
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-0224
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Cummings Funeral Home
