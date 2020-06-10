Kaufman, Lena M. GUILDERLAND Lena (Angeline) M. Kaufman, 99 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Mrs. Kaufman was born in Albany on February 16, 1921, to the late Michael and Concetta Luciano. She graduated from Albany High School and Albany Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. During World War II, she worked for the U.S. Public Health Service at a hospital on Staten Island. Mrs. Kaufman was employed as a registered nurse for more than 25 years at Albany Memorial Hospital, working in various positions until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of the Albany Memorial Hospital Alumni Association and a communicant of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament. She was predeceased by Rudolph F. Kaufman, her husband of 43 years; her brothers, Vincent, Joseph, Rocco, Frank, Charles and Augustine Luciano; her sisters, Maria Speziale, Rose Holmes and Florence Wright; and her daughter-in-law Carolyn K. Kaufman. She is survived by two loving sons, George M. Kaufman of Delmar and James E. (and Elizabeth) Kaufman of East Berne; five grandchildren, Michelle Martinez, Catharine (and Justin) Smith, James Kaufman, Angela Kaufman, and Joseph Kaufman who was a great help to her around the house; her beloved great-grandchildren, Michael and Emily Martinez and Ryan Smith, and several nieces and nephews. She is fondly remembered as a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Kaufman loved reading, gardening, occasional visits to the casinos, horse races in August, walking, baking, and preparing meals for her family. She is especially remembered by her grandchildren for her delicious pizza pie. Later in life, she became a member of the "Red Hat Society." The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the staff on the Rosary Unit at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center during the final year of her life. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Lena in a special way may send a contribution to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.