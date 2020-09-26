Hoffman, Lenajane RENSSELAER Lenajane Hoffman, 95 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Lenajane was born in Adams, Mass., the daughter of Philip and Marie (Foster) Caron. Lenajane was a resident of Sherwood park in East Greenbush for 87 years. She was a homemaker for her family and donated her time to the community by volunteering at Eden Park Nursing Home, Concerns U. She was also a devoted communicant of the Holy Spirit Church where she served on their bereavement group. Lenajane was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Edward Hoffman; her son Willian Hoffman; son-in-law Michael Martinichio; and her siblings, Emily Church, Clarence, Vincent and Philip Caron. Survivors include her daughter Kathleen Martinichio; daughter-in-law Maureen Hoffman; and her beloved grandchildren, William S. and Jeremiah E. Hoffman, and Amelia J. Martinichio. Lenajane is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Judy VanVranken, Jean and Ed Nestler, Sherry Palmer Marion Smith and the late Margaret and Bill Belschwinder. Friends and family may attend her calling hours from 4 - 6 p.m. on Monday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Holy Spirit Church. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lenajane's honor to Concerns U, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.